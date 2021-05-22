LETTER: Doggy doo but owners don’t

This sign was posted in a neighbouring community a couple of years ago. Many people are frustrated by dog owners that either don’t pick up after their pets or don’t properly dispose of the bags of poop. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

While we are on the subject of litter, my husband and I have been members of the Adopt a Block program for nine years now.

As well as the usual fast food containers and cups and cigarette butts, now there are masks and gloves of course.

But the thing that I don’t understand is how someone can bag up their dog’s poop, tie it up and then just leave it on the sidewalk or the road.

Last Saturday there were two matching full bags just left in the middle of the sidewalk on 207th Street.

Sometimes people find a spot under a tree or behind an electric box and just pile them up.

What is with that?

Do they not have their own garbage cans?

Julie Lloyd, Maple Ridge

.

