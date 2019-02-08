Letter: Doctor shortage in B.C.

What are our health tax dollars for if not to ensure good medical care?

I am writing to inform and offer a solution to the doctor shortage in B.C.

My current Penticton doctor retired, thus I do not have a replacement.

Having an Ontario health card, my former doctor and the Cherry Lane walk-in clinic accepted my Ontario card and I understood that Ontario and B.C. had a reciprocal agreement at the end of each month. Is this true?

A new doctor that I went to, seemed only concerned with how he was to be paid, and that I should return when I had a B.C. card. He made no reference to my out of province card and an agreement with Ontario. I like to think that he was ignorant of this knowledge rather than taking advantage of a crucial situation, or is this information wrong?

I am a semi-retired teacher with many skills, and I do believe that temporary recruitment of doctors to the Okanagan Valley is possible, but that people out east do not know the beauty and advantages of B.C.

I would be willing to work almost free to inform these doctors to come for a temporary time (one to three years) to the Okanagan to practise.

I would ask; what are our health tax dollars for if not to ensure good medical care?

Heather Caron

Penticton