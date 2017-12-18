The CiCi Life Farm Sanctuary in Winlaw is under investigation by the Canadian Food Investigation Agency. File photo

LETTER: Disturbing to see the hypocrisy in society

Letter writer supports the CiCi Life Farm Sanctuary.

I am writing this letter to support the Cici Life Farm Sanctuary in Winlaw. The Nelson Star covered the story, stating that CiCi Life rescued the two calves who were neglected, abused and left for dead. What’s ironic is that the sanctuary that saved their lives is now being investigated by the CFIA (Canadian Food Investigation Agency) using a law that prevents the transportation of sick or injured animals to slaughterhouses.

It’s quite disturbing to see the hypocrisy in our society. On one hand we talk about compassion and kindness and on the other we turn a blind eye to the killings and barbarism occurring in the dairy and the meat industry on a regular basis. I’m not asking everyone to become a vegan because that’s a personal choice, but I’m asking people to stop supporting “factory farms” and “animal agriculture.”

Gene Schmunk

Nelson

