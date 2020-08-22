LETTER: District should move on cleaning up ‘eyesore’ at entrance to Hope

Editor:

For the tourists travelling through Hope, this location either is the first thing they see coming into Hope from the Fraser Bridge or the last thing they see as they leave our truly beautiful location.

These two ugly containers have been parked there for well over a year and the graffiti on the building also there for quite some time.

The building itself is in great disrepair and appears to be abandoned, with no visible signs of caretaking.

I have lived in Hope for 17 years and the building is still sitting there, unused and ugly!

Surely there are laws for properties to be kept in good condition, especially when situated in such a visible spot.

This area is an eyesore and should be dealt with in some fashion!

There is also, on the other side of the Highway another abandoned, uncared for building, owned (I would assume) by the same person.

It is time surely for the district to take some action to clean up this area.

Carol Chaulk

Hope Standard