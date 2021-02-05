LETTER: District of Summerland should show compassion

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

Dear Editor:

I just read Barb Norris’s letter regarding the eviction notice issued to her two kids by the District of Summerland. This is the most outrageous thing I have ever seen in my 28 years in Summerland.

We live just up the street from this converted school bus, which is tucked in behind a large hedge, and it certainly does not bother us.

In this stressed time of COVID-19, lost jobs, and lack of reasonable rentals in this town and lack of rentals, the municipality should be ashamed of themselves for this recent eviction. At least give this young couple, with two children, an opportunity till summer to find some place else to live.

For your information, the two children sleep in the small house with their grandma and the parents sleep in the bus. They have a small wood stove to keep them warm.

These are difficult times, and time to show some compassion and common sense, please.

Bob Carter

Summerland

