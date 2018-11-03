LETTER: Disinformation spread about proportional representation

No side has used lies and fear tactics

Dear Editor:

I am upset and disturbed by the fear mongering and plentiful lies being used by the No side of the B.C. electoral referendum.

I am a volunteer with a group on the Yes side. Myself and hundreds of other sincere, dedicated volunteers have been working hard for months (some for years) to get proportional representation in B.C.

We have given out Pro Rep flyers and enjoyed talking with voters at dozens of places and events.

At our presentations we have explained why we think we’ll get better, fairer, more accountable government with Pro Rep.

We talk with people about the facts, history, research, and issues with our current voting system and the exciting possibilities of improving our government.

We are careful to use factual information that is backed up by data from our own and other countries and we are happy to provide references if people have questions.

We have a fact checking website, prorepfactcheck.ca, with references and videos that is overseen by some Canadian experts in electoral reform. It has been shut down several times by sophisticated attacks!

The No campaign is spreading lots of disinformation not backed with any evidence.

On social media we share photos of our local volunteers and activities, whereas the No side used a stock photo they purchased to fake a photo of volunteers.

I am sick and tired of the No side’s pack of lies and their fear tactics.

Many of the voters that I talk to recognize and are fed up with those dirty tricks, too. It is ironic that the Pro Rep opponents’ behaviour in this democratic endeavour highlights why we need to make positive improvements to our voting system.

Diana McGregor

Penticton

