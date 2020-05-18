LETTER: Disgraced school trustee should resign immediately

'Barry Neufeld has embarrassed both himself and the city of Chilliwack'

I was appalled to read the ignorant and ill-advised comments expressed by Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack school trustee issues public apology for Facebook post criticizing Dr. Theresa Tam

Neufeld’s views do not reflect the values of the Chilliwack school district, nor the community at large.

By sharing his personal biases in a public forum, he has done a disservice to those he represents.

Apologizing simply minimizes the damage he has done.

Mr. Neufeld has embarrassed both himself and the city of Chilliwack and should do the right thing by resigning immediately.

A.L.Smith

Chilliwack

Chilliwack Progress