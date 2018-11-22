LETTER: Discrimination at Chilliwack Library not new

First Nations man says he too has experienced racism at library

Dear editor,

The news story in the Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 edition of the Observer: “Hope man says he faced discrimination at Chilliwack Library” is not an isolated incident.

A few weeks ago, and Indigenous male was escorted out of the Chilliwack library by two security guards. I’m sure that there have been other instances where Indigenous people have been escorted out of the Chilliwack Library, they just choose not to talk about it.

I’m First Nations and whenever I go to the Chilliwack Library, security and some of the staff give me sour looks.

There could be many reasons for a sudden change in the attitude of security and staff at the Chilliwack Library. Whoever is in a senior position at Griffin Investigation and Security Services should investigate, period.

P.S. Chilliwack Library had an older security guard, he was very nice. When the new, young security guards took over, things changed big time.

–Harvey Andrew, Agassiz, B.C.