LETTER: Disappointed with Christmas program

Whatever happened to the spirit of Christmas? An event I attended at Brent Kennedy school was the most disappointing program I have ever witnessed. Teaching children to be aware of global climate change is commendable, but to present this issue at a Christmas concert is totally inappropriate.

If a school wants to be politically correct and inclusive of others, perhaps a winter production would be more appropriate. The event left us more depressed than uplifted at this wonderful time of year. This event might have been better presented for a spring production. The teachers and children did work very hard on this production. It is disappointing their efforts were so misdirected.

Susanne Popoff

Thrums