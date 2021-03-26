LETTER: Disappointed to see trees cut down at Cultus Lake

My family and I were disappointed to recently discover that all the trees have been cut down at the Cultus Lake B parking lot.
These old trees provided shade and helped integrate the large parking lot with the surrounding wooded park. Now all the trees have been felled and the area paved over; it is an eyesore and a shame to see the loss of dozens of established cedars.
Shame on the Cultus Lake Park Board for issuing permits to destroy these trees; it is contrary to their motto of “protect and preserve.”
Kevin Gambell