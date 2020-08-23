Email editor@federalwaymirror.com

LETTER: Disappointed in Queen

Like many people I used to believe that my duty was to the Queen. However, as a solid citizen I now feel that my duty is to Canada and its successful future. Personally I think that the Queen does not have our best interest at heart and this is the reason for my switch.

Sean Murray

Victoria

Goldstream News Gazette

