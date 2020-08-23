Email editor@federalwaymirror.com
LETTER: Disappointed in Queen
Like many people I used to believe that my duty was to the Queen. However, as a solid citizen I now feel that my duty is to Canada and its successful future. Personally I think that the Queen does not have our best interest at heart and this is the reason for my switch.
Like many people I used to believe that my duty was to the Queen. However, as a solid citizen I now feel that my duty is to Canada and its successful future. Personally I think that the Queen does not have our best interest at heart and this is the reason for my switch.
Sean Murray
Victoria
Goldstream News Gazette