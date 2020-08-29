LETTER: Disappointed by younger generation’s approach to COVID

Dear Editor,
[RE: Langley woman pleads with young people to think of the ‘greater good’, Aug. 17, Langley Advance Times]
Just a thank you note to Linda Marchant for putting into words what most of the seniors feel.
I am 85, widowed, and very disappointed in the younger generation, even my grandchildren don’t understand.
But they will!
June Taylor, Walnut Grove
