LETTER: Disappointed by younger generation’s approach to COVID

A Langley senior worries about how youth are dealing with the pandemic

Dear Editor,

[RE: Langley woman pleads with young people to think of the ‘greater good’, Aug. 17, Langley Advance Times]

Just a thank you note to Linda Marchant for putting into words what most of the seniors feel.

I am 85, widowed, and very disappointed in the younger generation, even my grandchildren don’t understand.

But they will!

June Taylor, Walnut Grove

