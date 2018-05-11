Letter: Difficult decisions for council

There are many uses to which city funds can be directed.

Though I am not supportive of the mayor, the city council, or their many actions and comments, I do feel for them.

They have a responsibility for much of what occurs in city life and I don’t relish the choices they must make.

Regarding the pier, I remember fondly White Rock’s own pier, Steveston, Lonsdale and New Westminster Quays. I understand the dedication to preserving a landmark but when is it too expensive, or too much trouble?

Is it perhaps not better to see this flood season through first then see where the situation may lead? Perhaps it would be better to have a pier that meets the needs of walking citizens and watercraft users?

There are many uses to which city funds can be directed. Is the process working or failing?

Where are the city’s priorities? Developers, businesses, vanity projects, with people and taxpayers at the very end of the list?

Patrick Longworth

Penticton