LETTER: Different vision could create better community and leave beaver ponds alone

To the Editor,

I’m sad to see the excitement generated by San Group’s plans to develop the area surrounding the Burde Street beaver ponds.

Are the beaver ponds not a unique and special place within walking distance for all of Port Alberni residents?

How can a development that expends this community’s environmental footprint be celebrated in 2021?

Isn’t it time that developers worked with communities to enhance the existing community resources by leaving these special spaces alone, and working with communities to enhance the existing land? Particularly the downtown core? By adding mixed density housing on vacant lots, creating in-town ponds and waterways, up-grading existing buildings, building children’s adventure parks, establishing outdoor performance spaces, enhancing bike routes and walkways, creating buildings with green roofs and alternative energy sources? Doesn’t this sound more like community-minded development in 2021, than the master planned community which is likely to lead to the demise of the beaver ponds?

I think that Port Alberni mayor, council and the San Group can do much better than the industrial-looking complex proposed for the beaver pond area.

lease, let’s see community plans for the future that value existing unique areas, that are based on forward-looking environmental and community development knowledge that reflect forward thinking and work towards a more sustainable future for Port Alberni.

Valerie Harrison,

Port Alberni

Alberni Valley News