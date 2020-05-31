LETTER: Different view questions mandated social distancing

Look at the science behind herd immunity versus current approach to curtailing COVID

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Dear Editor,

The freedom of expression for COVID 19 social distancing protocols seems compromised by censorship.

I refer to a media interview by two veteran physicians in California interviewed on their views that the mortality rates of COVID are lower than influenza (Flu 1% and COVID 0.01-0.08% based on comparable testing and statistical extrapolation).

These physicians have seen similar overloading of hospitals in past flu seasons, and their view that isolating the masses rather than those at risk bypasses the established and effective way that immunity happens generally.

We really do not rely on vaccines as the cure all, but instead “herd immunity.”

RELATED LETTER: Good reason there isn’t public health by public opinion

This interview was blocked from YouTube.

The anecdotal and one-sided media coverage supports the global response by healthcare administrators and politicians.

The economic collapse and social damage we will see from this global response is justified by fear and the resulting social distancing, for all rather than those at risk.

This distancing only really makes sense if there is biosphere transmission (currently only seen to be bearing RNA at the most) that causes broad infection, not just the occasional sneeze or cough causing “aerosol.”

There is no solid data to support this fear and the WHO states this clearly.

We should be questioning the science behind this response, and whether this is a balanced, objective, and justifiable global movement.

Noah Liguori, Maple Ridge

.

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News