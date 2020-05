I really think an investigation should be made into all the cement factories and gravel pits on the Fraser River. During heavy rains the yards drain into the ditches and then into the river system causing a PH change that is deadly to fish fry and aquatic life.

• RELATED: Fisheries officers investigate dead salmon fry on Fraser River at Chilliwack

There is a reason the Fraser River salmon fry are dying, and industrial factories are most likely the culprits.

Hopefully the DFO will look into this and mandate a non-discharge order on all of them.

Scott Barsby

Chilliwack Progress