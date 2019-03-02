LETTER – d’Esterre Gardens evictions unjustified

Dear editor,

Re: Disabled d’Esterre Gardens residents evicted for being too young (Feb. 28 Record)

The two “too young” evictions at d’ Esterre Gardens are completely unjustified. Zoe Nagler and Teona Sparkes were accepted into housing some years ago – signed and sealed. They are happily settled, adjusted and an intrinsic part of the community. Booting them out at this point for their ages is cruel and inhumane.

The management can certainly apply stricter age criteria in the future, but those already living at D’Esterre Gardens should certainly be permitted to stay put.

Roberta DeDoming,

Courtenay