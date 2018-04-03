Letter: Delighted with the Upside of Down

Kelowna letter writer says we should celebrate our differences

To the editor:

In response to your article, The upside of Down Syndrome, Capital News, March 21.

Our differences shape our views. I was delighted to see the Upside of Down syndrome take the front page. Kayla Baldwin is a beautiful representation of the tremendous potential and value people with Down Syndrome have. Now that genetic testing is available in early pregnancy to determine any abnormality, I believe if any baby is viable, any difference should be just that—a difference. Parents should only be offered the information that the baby is healthy (and maybe gender). Upon the baby’s arrival having medical and community resources offered and available is vital and necessary.

Ellie Ennas, Kelowna

