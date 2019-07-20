Letter: Definition issues raised about being Canadian

To the editor:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to comment on U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial tweets on Monday, saying Canadians already know his position.

“I think Canadians and indeed people around the world know exactly what I think about those particular comments, that is not how we do things in Canada. A Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian,” Trudeau stated.

Unless of course you happen to be a member of one of a number of Indigenous groups.

The federal government will now conduct business with them on a government-to-government basis.

Trudeau has also adopted legislation, making special accommodations for Muslims. As an example, they can cover their heads while swearing the Oath of Allegiance required to become a Canadian citizen, and banned pork in some school eateries.

The province of Quebec is gracing our colonial landscape with special status and benefits, with billions of dollars pouring into the province every year like money through a sieve, while donor provinces like Alberta are starving.

Yes indeed, in Canada we are all Canadians – except when we are not.

Andy Thomsen

Kelowna