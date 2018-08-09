Letter: Deer a low priority as an election issue

RE: Deer as an election issue (Letters, OakBayNews.com, July 20)

In response to the lady who wants to see the presence of deer become an election issue. Frankly, I can see any number of more important issues.

I quite agree urban deer is a misfit. But then again, we surround ourselves with misfits. Ever see a fish drown, or an eagle crash? Not to mention that we go much faster than we meant to.

But, almighty “Us”, we have the right to misfit, self-imposed, of course. We have a word for it, “progress.” According to CBC program “As It Happens” at the bottom of Mount Everest are tons of human waste left behind by ambitious climbers. They call it Poop Camp. How does that compare to the buck that defecated on your lawn ?

I have a suggestion, scoop it up and put it under your posies, they will thank you for it.

Always willing to help, making the world a better place.

William Rauschning

Oak Bay