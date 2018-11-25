LETTER: Debate rages whether flag in a Langley classroom is educational or offensive

Dear Editor,

Whilst I understand the stress caused by seeing the flag, I question the wisdom of removing it.

Obviously, hopefully, the students who objected to it’s presence, know of it’s significance. However if we continue to hide certain aspects of history because they might be uncomfortable for some, then how are we to learn from the past?

Within one short generation we will know nothing of the struggles or the victories our ancestors have made over difficult circumstances and we will be at risk of repeating those very same mistakes. It is our job to remember and mourn for those who suffered, to celebrate their victories.

Life is not easy and by shying away from pain, we cut ourselves off from the fullness of life and accept the mediocre in an attempt to protect our own personal happy bubble.

Norma Johnson, Langley

