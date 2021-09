Re: ‘A Day in the Life’ (PQB News, Aug. 25)

What a great idea to have that insert in your PQB News.

A delightful reminder of how we are so lucky to be in this area of the world.

Showing your readers how we can reconnect in these isolation times. Supporting our local businesses and recreation areas.

Thanks for sharing.

Sheila Crease

Parksville

READ MORE: Your letters here

Like us on span> Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News