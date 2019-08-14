LETTER: DARE one resource to help Langley deal with teen’s death

A Cloverdale resident suggests the drug resistance program could help keep kids safer.

Many people attended a vigil for Carson Crimeni in Walnut Grove on Aug. 8. (Shane MacKichan photo/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

My condolences to the family of the 14-year-old Carson Crimeni who passed away at the skateboard park in Walnut Grove in early August.

I would like to encourage families with young and old children to use the Drug Abuse Resistance Program (DARE ) as a shield to avoid involvement in drugs, gang and violence. Please resist peer pressure and live a productive and free life in your community to become good citizens of Canada.

May God bless you and keep you healthy for the years to come.

Maria Abrams, Cloverdale

