'The number of speeders is absolutely unbelievable,' says Chilliwack resident

A stop sign at the corner of Prest Road and First Avenue in Chilliwack on Jan. 28, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

So the City of Chilliwack is looking to reduce speed of boats on the Vedder Canal as it can be very dangerous.

Meanwhile when I drive through all parts of Chilliwack, I see many people not stopping at stop signs and driving through red lights.

The number of speeders is absolutely unbelievable, many doing 70-80 km/h in a 50 zone.

Perhaps the city should consider getting the RCMP to stop these terribly dangerous stunts as well.

Tom Duncan

Chilliwack

READ MORE: City of Chilliwack looking to slow down motorized watercraft on Vedder Canal

Chilliwack Progress