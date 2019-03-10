LETTER: Dance night a ‘terrific success’

Organizer Henrie de Boer thanks everyone who came out to the first Bop Til You Drop event

Dear Editor,

I feel compelled to write a letter to report on the dance (Bop ‘Til You Drop). It was a terrific success.

We had some 80 people, the band Cold Chain set up on the floor instead of on the stage to create intimacy. The band started with B.C.’s own Trooper and “We’re here for a good time.” That set the tone: the chairs were vacated and the dance floor was instantly filled the happy moves of happy dancers.

One hit followed the other and people danced and sang along. Rarely were there more than 10 people sitting down. Kent Harrison Arts Council sold snacks and sugary bites to keep up with the calories being expended.

And best of all, people clamored for a regular event. The consensus seemed to be twice per year so the next one is loosely slated for Nov. 23.

We raised $125 each for the Arts Council and the Harrison Festival Society. Given the intimacy of this gig, we might cap ticket sales at 120, and we will ask for Cold Chain to get us up and moving again.

Thank you fellow dancers and volunteers!

-Henrie de Boer, Agassiz

