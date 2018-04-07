Letter: Daffodil Month chance to make a difference

Canvassers for the Cancer Society will be coming door-to-door in April. They will be wearing ID badges and teal vests, and will not accept cash at the door. (Canadian Cancer Society image)

Editor,

When the ones we love are diagnosed with or die from cancer, friends and family often want to do something to help or honour them. Fundraising enables change, and we can all have a part in advancing the cancer cause through our generosity.

At the Canadian Cancer Society, we want you to know Daffodil Month is a special opportunity to make a difference. For the month of April, Daffodil pins are available for purchase at the BC Liquor Stores and Starbucks locations. Donate and wear your pin to show support. If you are facing cancer, we can help – call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca for more information.

Money raised will go towards funding cancer research and support services such as the Kordyban Lodge in Prince George, a home away from home for people undergoing treatment.

Most communities have local fundraising events to raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society. If you are able to help in some capacity, please call 1-800-811-5666 for the Northern Regional office or visit cancer.ca/daffodil to donate.

Amanda Reath

Canadian Cancer Society