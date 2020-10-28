LETTER – Cyclists do plenty to contribute to the financial stability of our community

Dear editor,

Re. Having a bike coalition do an assessment on bike path needs is a conflict of interest (Oct. 10 letter to the editor), the letter raises some interesting points.

However, the letter writer makes a statement that needs a reply. “Do bicyclists contribute any funds toward creating and maintaining bike lanes through licensing?”

While there is no licensing in Comox, and perhaps there should be, the real point here is that a vast percentage, I would bet well over 50 per cent of cyclists, are homeowners, who pay property taxes, which are used to fund

all sorts of items in our community. The letter writer needs to consider this when making statements calling into question the financial support cyclists provide to our community.

Steve Faraher-Amidon,

Comox

