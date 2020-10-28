LETTER – Cyclist says he is ‘living proof’ of the Lazo Loop dangers

Dear editor,

In response to Norm Wiens (It’s time to put paved shoulders on Knight Road…) and Rob Benson (Dangerous Lazo Loop…)on the issue of a paved shoulder on Knight Road and Lazo Road, I am the “accident waiting to happen.”

I was travelling out-bound on Knight Road on Sept. 2 on my e-bike and was forced off the road on the long gentle climb beside the airport by a gravel truck with a pup trailer. In his attempt to pass me, the driver was caught by oncoming traffic and pushed back into my lane and gave me the choice of dying under his wheels or taking evasive action into the ditch.

Three broken ribs and a collarbone messed up have me in strong support of a paved shoulder.

I should like to thank all those folks who stopped to assist me and the Comox Valley Ambulance attendants who so capably cared for me and got me to Comox Valley Hospital.

Don Richards,

Courtenay

