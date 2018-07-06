Letter: Cycling Dreams

Interesting to see that Mr. Hughes has resurrected, this time in the Western News (June 29), his promotional proposals for comprehensive bicycle infrastructure development in Penticton. It is an ambitious concept which includes building cycling corridors including traffic barriers, dedicated lighting, bike traffic lights and depots for bike storage at various destinations.

Over the years many dedicated cycling routes and developments have been proposed to benefit the cycling segment of the populace. But none of the schemes nowhere’s nearing the scope of the “Copenhagenizing” concept have come to fruition. The reason for failure was a lack of support because the proposals represented little more than a wish list expression.

Positive traction is required to redress the cause of past failure. Any constructive suggestion for success must include the necessity for a detailed business plan. Supporters must have something tangible to advance the project.

Two imperative components of the business plan are involved. First and foremost a detailed costing of the proposed project must be presented as an integral part of the overall proposition. The second mandatory element has to be the funding plan. Lead time will be required for the supportive cycling enthusiasts to raise the initial earnest money to launch the program. A suggestion could be to issue a share offering whereby the biking community would buy shares to cover initial costs and later offer additional shares to newly arriving bikers to finish financing the project. Sliding scale annual dues would provide for any remaining capital costs or new funding requirements, plus the subsequent upkeep expenses.

It might also be wise to establish a funding suspense account to assuage or mitigate resistance blow-back from the residents fronting Atkinson Road and the businesses of the Cherry Lane complex.

John Thomas

Okanagan Falls