LETTER: Crystal Pool needs a new name

In light of Coun. Ben Isitt stating that the city "made a fundamental error" regarding the site selection process for the new Crystal Pool, and that the new pool project is a "pig" that council is trying to put lipstick on by linking it to another project near Royal Athletic Park, it may be an appropriate time to think of a new name for the 69.4 million dollar pool facility.

In light of Coun. Ben Isitt stating that the city “made a fundamental error” regarding the site selection process for the new Crystal Pool, and that the new pool project is a “pig” that council is trying to put lipstick on by linking it to another project near Royal Athletic Park, it may be an appropriate time to think of a new name for the 69.4 million dollar pool facility.

I will propose four names for now, but I am hoping others will weigh in – Lisa’s Legacy, Mistake On Quadra, Fools’ Pool, LYCAH (Leave Your Car At Home).

Trevor Amon

Victoria, BC