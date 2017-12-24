LETTER: Crosswalk concerns

I am very upset to hear that an 11-year-old girl was seriously injured as she crossed the street at Ash Road in Saanich.

Saanich Police officers investigate the crash scene on Wednesday morning where a pedestrian, an 11-year-old girl, was struck by a car on Ash Road. The girl was crossing the road to catch a ride to school, said her grandfather.

I was at the coffee shop near Tyndall and San Juan and pushed button for the light and the cars just keep going. A man was almost hit there by a car turning. What does it take … someone to die?

I am 50 years old and have had a car accident by an abandoned car and do not want another and want to celebrate Christmas with my family and turn 51.

The police have to do something at the crosswalks at Tyndall/San Juan and Abordale/Shelbourne as the cars do not stop for me.

Kerri Brain

Saanich