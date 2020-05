Letter writer 'being insensitive in a time of reconciliation'

Site prep is now underway at the site of the planned southside school on Petawawa Road at the end of Tyson Road along the Vedder River in Chilliwack. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Re: “New Chilliwack school name takes political correctness too far,” Progress letters, May 15, 2020 (online).

Dianne Darke is being insensitive in a time of reconciliation.

• READ MORE: LETTER: New Chilliwack school name takes political correctness too far

Her opinions in this letter are nothing more than systemic racism, as she feels her opinion about the naming of the school should validate reasons not to use original words with such an indigenous perspective.

Get over it Diane, this is indigenous territory.

Donald Morin

Chilliwack Progress