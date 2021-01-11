LETTER: Credit union closure a loss for James Bay

I have been a member of Coast Capital Credit Union from almost its 'original' inception. I have experienced its growth from a community-based and member-focused organization to a corporate entity seemingly more concerned about its growth as a financial institution then its service to its members.

Coast Capital is now turning its back on James Bay and closing its branch here. Many of us who have grown old with the credit union will find it difficult to make our way to The Bay Centre. The community will come to grips with its leaving, perhaps seeking a more supportive financial institution, but for James Bay residents who wish to remain members of Coast Capital, a Coast Capital ATM machine in the community would not only be of benefit to them, but would show a small amount of concern towards their needs from Coast Capital.

Lorne DeGirolamo

James Bay

Goldstream News Gazette