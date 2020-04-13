LETTER: COVID = Government thinking for us

Dear Editor,
There’s a lesson to be learned from the pandemic.
The lesson does not concern the virus, already on the decline globally and whose lethality is a fraction of that of other diseases.
It’s not about media maintaining a 24/7 death toll scorecard in lockstep with government.
And, it’s not even about the millions of lives ruined economically.
Instead, the lesson learned is how quickly, thoroughly, and unquestioningly people obey authority, even in safe rural areas.
We have become a community of lecturers, tattlers, and germophobes who panic if someone so much as places his foot several inches beyond a duct-tape line.
In terms of thinking for ourselves, the government can do that for us now.
There is no hope.
Robin Brunet, Langley
