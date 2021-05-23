LETTER: COVID bangers not respecting neighbour’s rights

One letter writer says she’s glad she doesn’t live in Brookswood, next to “noise” makers. (Langley Advance Times files)

Dear Editor,

[RE: VIDEO: Langley neighbours still making noise to support health care workers, May 20, Langley Advance Times]

Brookswood residents making “joyful noise” every night?

I’m so glad I don’t live next door to these people.

What about respecting other neighbour’s right to privacy and quietness?

Sandra Steffan, Willoughby

