LETTER: COVID bangers not respecting neighbour’s rights

Dear Editor,
[RE: VIDEO: Langley neighbours still making noise to support health care workers, May 20, Langley Advance Times]
Brookswood residents making “joyful noise” every night?
I’m so glad I don’t live next door to these people.
What about respecting other neighbour’s right to privacy and quietness?
Sandra Steffan, Willoughby
