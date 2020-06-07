One letter writer would like society to rethink fossil fuels.

LETTER: COVID-19 offers chance to rethink fossil fuels, Langley man argues

Society should switch its focus to renewable energy and tighter pollution control

Dear Editor,

In the last 10 or so years the fossil fuels’ knowledge about the climate damage they were doing has come to light.

These damages must be paid for in full.

Due to COVID-19, we have a perfect opportunity to re-start, focusing on renewable energies and tight pollution controls.

The world’s largest polluters should be at the forefront of financing these changes.

To undo the aforementioned climate damage will be difficult, but what better time to fix what was previously not sustainable and bring back clean air, clean water and a clean Earth?

Brian Nickless, Aldergrove

Langley Advance Times

Previous story
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Property tax increase ‘heartless’ in these hard times
Next story
Surfrider Pacific Rim: Coast celebrates a win on World Oceans Day

Just Posted

Most Read