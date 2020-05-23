LETTER: COVID-19 is an opportunity to change for the better

Rebuilding the British Columbia’s economy is going to be a chance to correct some things that are imbalanced and balance them to rebuild a greener, fairer, stronger B.C. a for the future!

The billions of dollars earmarked for stimulating the B.C. economy should give all British Columbians not just the corporations an equal opportunity to rebuild B.C. into a powerful leader in Canada

British Columbians want the government to invest in COVID-19 recovery projects that can put people back to work safely, fight climate change and make our communities more resilient to future crises.

British Columbia’s want the government to build on the co-operation and excellent communications we had combating COVID-19 this way not only the ensures an even better and faster recovery, producing a much stronger B.C. in the future,

In conclusion this is an opportunity to change things for the better not only for the rich but for the average citizen.

Michael Young

Chilliwack

