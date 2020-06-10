Letter

LETTER – COVID-19 highlights how easily we take things for granted

Dear editor,

Dear editor,

How we all take things for granted. On page A26 of the June 3 edition, there is a story on QF suppliers, truckers and stores who feed us. Thank you and front line workers in all grocery stores. Many folks are working as usual. We have water, sewage, garbage, power and gas. Thank you all who keep working. Plumbers, electricians, gas stations, buses, road crews and of course home care workers. And those in standby in our hospitals. So many more we take for granted-police, social workers, first responders. Those who build houses and infrastructure and supply building materials.

These folks have all found a way to keep us going, so should not our governments learn from these folks and get all of us back to normal?

Phil Harrison

Comox

Comox Valley Record

Previous story
A German word blitzes the English language
Next story
Smithers youth trying to help out the bees and butterflies

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Pent up demand

    Bottle depot reopens

  • Study outlines key housing needs for Houston

    Options for seniors, low income individuals and families are limited

  • Whataboutism – the epidemic hidden in plain sight

    The world has been going through massive upheaval in the past few months. From a global health pandemic, to cyclones and hurricanes, from feminism to racisim, from student rights to animal rights, there is some issue, some topic that is being constantly discussed with a lot of passion, angst and fury. You probably feel passionately about some topic, there must be something that is close to your heart that you feel is worth fighting for. And yet, people close to you, people you meet over coffee or just some anonymous strangers over social media, would happily bash you and make you feel small about thinking about one issue and not another.

  • Adam Tibbetts Senior wanted by the Burns Lake RCMP

    The police are looking at him for multiple offenses

  • The Bulkley-Nechako residents get a new alerts system

    The system will send out emergency and public alerts

  • Smithers youth trying to help out the bees and butterflies

    Different groups planting flowers to save insects in danger

  • Burns Lake LDSS graduates receive a cheque from the Return-It depot

    The graduating class of Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) received a cheque from the Burns Lake Return-It depot, from the account created in their name, at the beginning of last year by Becky Thompson, one of the parents. The Burns Lake community who chose to donate their deposits for the empties towards the graduate account, helped raise a total of $1178.75 in a year. A few students came to the Return-It depot to receive the cheque and Jared Myram (extreme right in the picture), presented the cheque to the students. Pictured left to right are grad parents Gina Strimbold and Becky Thompson with students Brianna Bjorgan, Daria Strimbold, Logan Thompson, Jean Hopegood, Aedan Conlon, Sara Wipfli and Matthew Sackney. (Priyanka Ketkar picture)