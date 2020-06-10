LETTER – COVID-19 highlights how easily we take things for granted

Dear editor,

How we all take things for granted. On page A26 of the June 3 edition, there is a story on QF suppliers, truckers and stores who feed us. Thank you and front line workers in all grocery stores. Many folks are working as usual. We have water, sewage, garbage, power and gas. Thank you all who keep working. Plumbers, electricians, gas stations, buses, road crews and of course home care workers. And those in standby in our hospitals. So many more we take for granted-police, social workers, first responders. Those who build houses and infrastructure and supply building materials.

These folks have all found a way to keep us going, so should not our governments learn from these folks and get all of us back to normal?

Phil Harrison

Comox

Comox Valley Record