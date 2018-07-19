LETTER: Courtenay retiree does not appreciate Alberta government-funded pipeline survey

Dear editor,

As a retired teacher I applaud efforts to educate the public in areas which directly affect them.

I took part in a survey which was funded by the Alberta Government. The survey provides responses to my concerns about Trans Mountain Pipeline from Alberta to B.C.’s Pacific Ocean. Here’s a sample:

AB Govt: “Funds climate change efforts/is an important part of the national climate plan.”

In fact, Notley’s climate change plan boosts emissions and prevents Canada from meeting its targets for decades. It sets no targets or timelines. No scientist would approve it. Industry emissions are grossly under-reported.

AB Govt: “Makes us less reliant on the United States, currently our only export market for oil.”

In fact, there is no evidence for an overseas market for Alberta dilbit. Just the opposite.

In recent years, 99 per cent of Canada’s oil exports went to the U.S. The oilsands industry identifies the U.S. West Coast as Trans Mountain’s target market. Kinder Morgan’s reports to the National Energy Board did not identify an Asian premium.

Premier Notley’s own budget documents acknowledge that the demand for Alberta’s sour heavy crude is about to take a big hit due to the International Maritime Organization’s restrictions on high-sulphur bunker fuel.

“Indigenous communities covering 95 per cent of the proposed pipeline route have signed community benefit agreements with Trans Mountain.”

In fact, 43 of 140 First Nation bands and Indigenous groups along the Trans Mountain pipeline route signed agreements with KM. That’s 30.7 per cent.

Most of the First Nations considered by the government to be directly affected by the pipeline project have not given permission for it to be built, but this is not in the survey.

Educating and reassuring the public while making fiscally responsible decisions requires giving them the facts. Why would the Alberta government deceive the Canadians across the country?

Susanna Kaljur,

Courtenay