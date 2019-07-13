LETTER – Courtenay resident unhappy with recent editorial

Dear editor,

I noted, with dismay, the negative editorial comment about political party involvement in the July 1 Canada Day parade (Take the politicking out of parades, July 8).

Does that resident not realize that a strong democracy depends upon political engagement by its citizens?

Does that resident not realize that political engagement depends upon volunteers who work for a political party?

Does that resident vote in elections such as the forthcoming Oct 21 federal election?

If not, then that person does not have the right to criticize those to do volunteer to make Canada a strong democracy.

Betty Donaldson,

Courtenay

