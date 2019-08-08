LETTER – Courtenay resident pleads with city hall to change priorities

Dear editor,

I’ve written city council the following letter in regard to the rampant violence and systemic drug use which is taking place in Courtenay West.

Living in Courtenay West with two young children has become very concerning to our family. We’re dealing with shootings, theft, drug abuse, littered paraphernalia (used needles) in our yard, now a vicious unprovoked attack of an elderly man.

We as a community have priorities. The number one priority on everybody’s list is public safety. Every single citizen has the right to public safety and at this moment in time we are so far from that, it’s almost laughable.

Police presence in this area is almost nil, crime and violence is happening every single day, and the community is sick and tired of it. We’ve all had enough!

I want direct answers on your plan to mitigate the crime and violence in my area so I can get back to raising my children in this beautiful community.

We don’t care right now about miles of flowers on Cliffe, we don’t care right now about community events, we don’t care about welcome signs or green space or any other paltry civic problem.

What we care about is public safety!

You were elected to your position by this community to make Courtenay a safe and livable community.

I, and this community, challenge you to make the change. Between city hall and the RCMP you are all we have to look for help.

The community is crying for help, do you not hear them?! Don’t let those cries fall on deaf ears.

Shootings, stabbings, excessive crime and violence is all new to Courtenay in the last few years. It’s not hard to see that we need a new strategy when dealing with these problems. What has been done in the past is longer working.

We have such a great community here but it’s falling apart and it’s starting right here in Courtenay West.

People of Courtenay are scared in their own community. This is me begging you to help make a change.

John Webber,

Courtenay