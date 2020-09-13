LETTER: Courtenay-Comox MLA mailout long on self-praise, while skirting important issues

What about the opioid crisis? Women's Shelters? Old-Growth?

Dear editor,

Having just received and read my latest Ronna-Rae Leonard mailing I’m now reaching for my keypad because I feel the need to make a few additions.

I find her letter full of generalities and statements about what British Columbians are concerned about!

Well since I resent people speaking for me I’ll add a few things that this British Columbian is concerned about …

Firstly: the opioid crisis (of which she makes no mention).

Secondly: Site C and the cost overruns (of which she makes no mention).

Thirdly: the underfunding of women’s shelters (of which she makes no mention).

Fourthly: the wanton destruction of old-growth ecosystems (of which she makes no mention ).

So you get the picture no doubt … Ms. Leonard and the NDP don’t speak for me.

It’s not enough to sing the praises of Dr. Bonnie Henry (although I think she’s doing a good job) she is not part of the NDP government … as chief medical officer for B.C. she is an independent civil servant, so stop trying to ride on her coattails and get busy implementing the recommendations into her department study of the opioid crisis in B.C.

And while you’re at it cancel Site C… it’s never too late.

And fully fund women’s shelters.

And stop allowing the cutting of old-growth… you’re barking up the wrong trees.

And then maybe you’ll get the picture that governing isn’t about self-praise… it’s about doing the hard work that people expect and deserve of their government.

Ron Kelly,

Courtenay

Comox Valley Record