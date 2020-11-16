LETTER – Courtenay business owner upset about online comments suggesting boycott of stores with mask policies

Dear editor,

To those I see making comments online about boycotting small businesses who require masks to shop in their store, please read this.

I am wondering if these people know that small businesses are the heart of this community. They are the ones who support all the amazing charities that make this community so loving. Small businesses are the ones who support and facilitate farmers markets, parades, festivals and other family events, all of which our community members love to attend.

People need to remember that if a small business’s employees get sick, that business owner needs to close. If the closure lasts too long because the sickness is spread amongst all their employees, this could be financially devastating for their business and lead to permanent closure and bankruptcy for that business.

If the people making these comments about boycotting a small business were at risk of losing their entire savings and risking financial bankruptcy over wearing a mask, I bet they would wear the freaking mask. There is more at stake than the five minutes of less comfort because something is on your face. There is more at stake than your pride. I

f you don’t want to shop somewhere then don’t. But please don’t rally people to boycott a small business just because they are trying to protect the health of their employees and preserve the business they have spent their life building.

Jenny Deters,

Design Therapy, Courtenay

Comox Valley Record