LETTER: Councillors out of touch with Victoria

To be a Victoria city councillor, not only do you not have to live in Victoria, or own property or a business in Victoria, but you don't even have to attend meetings in Victoria. You can just Zoom from afar and get paid by direct deposit, while in the meantime making decisions on how to spend local taxpayers' money, impede the flow of vehicle traffic, and approve so-called public art that makes national news for all the wrong reasons.

To be a Victoria city councillor, not only do you not have to live in Victoria, or own property or a business in Victoria, but you don’t even have to attend meetings in Victoria. You can just Zoom from afar and get paid by direct deposit, while in the meantime making decisions on how to spend local taxpayers’ money, impede the flow of vehicle traffic, and approve so-called public art that makes national news for all the wrong reasons.

Instead of debating the merits of these councillors’ free lunches, we should instead be insisting on the principles of a municipal government of the people, by the people, and for the people is being followed. One out of three clearly isn’t good enough.

Trevor Amon

Victoria

Goldstream News Gazette