LETTER: Councillors are a gaggle of grinches

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Dear Editor,

Good day… I just had to respond to your article [Ridge tax hike given nod, Dec. 17, The News].

I don’t understand how the council can come to that conclusion.

RELATED LETTER: Disappointed by Maple Ridge increasing taxes during a pandemic

Surely, they must see that people are struggling and these people that own homes in our community also own businesses.

How is the mayor going to justify his stand for demands on growth when no one can afford their house?

As a homeowner in this community, it’s like being kicked when you are down.

Where is your compassion?

I give thanks to the two councillors who stood up to the other Grinches.

It makes me sad to say I live in Maple Ridge when I read these kinds of articles.

Karen Nazar, Maple Ridge

.

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News