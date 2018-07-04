LETTER: Councillor defends decision not to attend ceremony

Dear Editor:

Roch Fortin thinks the mayor and council should have chartered a bus to go to a party in Kelowna. (“Elected officials absent from awards ceremony,” June 21).

Personally, I don’t think that’s a prudent use of taxpayer’s money. But I would have happily attended the business awards gala on my own dime had someone told me about it.

If a political presence at the event was as important as Mr. Fortin claims, then he could have been proactive and asked the organizers to send me and my fellow councillors an invitation.

I believe the best way to further the economic vibrancy of the community is for local political and business leaders to co-operate and work together.

It’s unfortunate Mr. Fortin prefers to advance his own interests by taking cheap shots in the press.

Coun. Doug Holmes

Summerland

