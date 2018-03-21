Letter: Council should host town hall on suite legalization

It would appear that the small group of people who have been pushing for secondary suites for some time now, have become increasingly active, even presenting their case on Victoria’s main radio stations.

Oak Bay residents are getting mixed messages once again. Why are some members of our council including Mayor Nils Jensen, appearing to offer information only on how suites will benefit Oak Bay? Why are politicians out there aggressively selling the benefits without an impartial cost benefit analysis or thorough public consultation?

Why does there not appear to be any real transparency here? The only way for residents to contribute to this decision-making process, and I am assuming that this council believes serving the residents is their primary duty, is at an honest open forum town hall meeting before any vote is taken to move this forward. Only when residents are completely armed with the facts should any vote be proposed.

I am openly challenging our mayor and council to hold an open forum Town Hall within this next month, to help residents really understand how this decision will affect Oak Bay forever. I was the person who organized the Oak Bay Watch Town Hall last September. It took me 12 days from start to finish. I know how busy staff are so at this time I will gladly offer to take this task on for my community.

Mary Douglas

Oak Bay