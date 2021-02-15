LETTER: Council has ‘gall’ to ponder 4% tax hike

Property taxes: Township politicians should prepare to be ousted come the next election

Dear Editor,

[RE: Langley Township mulls 3.99 per cent tax increase, Feb. 12, Langley Advance Times]

Assessments are way up, new construction is everywhere, COVID has many struggling. What part of this have our Langley [Township] mayor and council missed?

And they still have the unmitigated gall to raise property taxes around four per cent?

These people must live in a different world – one that is oblivious to the real one.

The two-per-cent [increase] last year showed some compassion. Guess it’s a “one of!”

Me thinks it’s time, come next election, to vote some people in who can relate to we ordinary citizens?

Win Bromley Langley Township

Langley Advance Times