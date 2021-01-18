LETTER: Coun. Dubow should resign

In December 2020 Coun. Sharmarke Dubow chose to deliberately ignore the directives concerning non-essential travel set out by Dr. Bonnie Henry, Dr. Theresa Tam and Premier John Horgan and travelled to Africa, risking contracting the coronavirus and potentially infecting others.

In December 2020 Coun. Sharmarke Dubow chose to deliberately ignore the directives concerning non-essential travel set out by Dr. Bonnie Henry, Dr. Theresa Tam and Premier John Horgan and travelled to Africa, risking contracting the coronavirus and potentially infecting others.

He did not advise anyone of his plans as he knew what he was doing was wrong. He got found out and tried to spin the story in his favour. He got called out again when he chose to not mention his previous trips in 2019. For myself and many others, his apology has no merit as it was given only for damage control.

I am demanding that Sharmarke Dubow resign immediately as I do not want somebody on council who cannot be trusted to conduct themselves in an ethical and honest manner.

D. Mason

Victoria

Goldstream News Gazette