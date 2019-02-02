Letter: Coscto’s moving so we will pay for council’s decisions

To the editor:

I am so pleased with the recent decision by our city council to rezone the Agassiz Road location for a new drug house. Our council just a short time ago campaigned on a promise to move the homeless situation out of downtown, and they have done just that.

A letter to the editor complains that our mayor looked bored during their presentations. Would you not also be bored if the decision on this property had already been made months ago, before the election and you had to sit through 6.5 hours of debate?

What were those detractors thinking wasting the valuable time of our city decision makers? At least now the other five or six drug houses that will be popping up in our city will have much less opposition. What is more important, city taxpayers or people who drift into our city looking for handouts? The opposition will now know not to waste city time by trying stop such important developments right next door in their neighbourhood.

Who will pay for all this building and maintenance you wonder? Well, let us say it will not be Costco. As our former city manager indicated that big box retailers are predatory, they want a sea of parking and endanger our airport. At the back of my mind, I have always wondered about Costco shoppers. I just look at them and think, I bet they want to damage our airport. And as for a whole bunch of parking and a gas bar, who wants that? As for improving the intersection at the airport, who do these people think they are? Yes, the province built one for WFN, but they can not just go around building overpasses for everyone! Costco can just take their tax dollars and get out of Kelowna!

Yes, city fathers, you had to make a tough decision, and now there is backlash, but do not worry. The electorate will forget about this and you, in a few years, can once again tell them you care about city residents and taxpayers. After all, they bought it last time.

Peter Bihun

Kelowna